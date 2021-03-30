Elmira girls edge Ithaca on late goal by Hanrahan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team stayed undefeated on Tuesday.

The Express moved to 5-0 this season as they edged Ithaca at home 2-1. A shot by Jodee White in the first half bounced off the post and off an Ithaca defender and in that gave Elmira a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. The Little Red tied it up at 1 in the second half on a goal scored by Sam Haaf. The game was still tied at 1 when Emily Hanrahan made her way threw Ithaca defenders and scored the game-winning goal for the Express with 2:22 to go in regulation.

Elmira is on the road against Corning on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

