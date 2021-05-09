Elmira girls lacrosse raises money with Donate Life game

WASHINGTON (WJW) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicts that Americans may choose to wear face masks during seasons where respiratory illnesses are prevalent.

During a Sunday morning interview on "Meet the Press," Fauci said that he believes people have gotten used to wearing masks and have witnessed firsthand their effectiveness. (Watch the video above for our previous report on the effectiveness of masks.)