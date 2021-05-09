Elmira girls lacrosse raises money with Donate Life game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls lacrosse team raised money for a special cause this weekend.
The Express held a Donate Life game in their home opener against Owego on Saturday. The team wore Donate Life shirts and raised over 3,400 dollars for the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network in memory of Billy Lowe. Lowe played lacrosse at Horseheads and passed away unexpectedly last year at 15 and became an organ donor. The team is trying to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation. Billy’s cousins Calli Overton and Delaney and McKenna Malone play for the Express. Calli wore Billy’s #26 on Saturday.
Elmira won the Donate Life game against Owego 9-8.