Elmira girls lacrosse raises money with Donate Life game

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls lacrosse team raised money for a special cause this weekend.

The Express held a Donate Life game in their home opener against Owego on Saturday. The team wore Donate Life shirts and raised over 3,400 dollars for the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network in memory of Billy Lowe. Lowe played lacrosse at Horseheads and passed away unexpectedly last year at 15 and became an organ donor. The team is trying to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation. Billy’s cousins Calli Overton and Delaney and McKenna Malone play for the Express. Calli wore Billy’s #26 on Saturday.

Elmira won the Donate Life game against Owego 9-8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now