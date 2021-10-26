Elmira girls soccer edges Ithaca in heavy rain to advance to sectional finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team will play for a sectional title on Friday.

Second-seeded Elmira edged third-seeded Ithaca at home 1-0 in heavy rain in the Section IV Class AA semifinals on Tuesday. Maddie Tolbert scored the lone goal of the game early in the first half for the Express and Elmira held off the Little Red in a hard fought contest in tough field conditions.

Elmira will take on top-seeded Corning in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday in Waverly at 5:00 p.m.

More playoff scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Section V Class B2 semifinals

(1) Haverling 4, (4) Dansville 0

Section V Class B1 semifinals

(3) Hornell 3, (2) Greece Olympia 1

Section V Class C1 semifinals

(2) Geneseo 1, (6) Addison 0