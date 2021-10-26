Elmira girls soccer edges Ithaca in heavy rain to advance to sectional finals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team will play for a sectional title on Friday.

Second-seeded Elmira edged third-seeded Ithaca at home 1-0 in heavy rain in the Section IV Class AA semifinals on Tuesday. Maddie Tolbert scored the lone goal of the game early in the first half for the Express and Elmira held off the Little Red in a hard fought contest in tough field conditions.

Elmira will take on top-seeded Corning in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday in Waverly at 5:00 p.m.

More playoff scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Section V Class B2 semifinals

(1) Haverling 4, (4) Dansville 0

Section V Class B1 semifinals

(3) Hornell 3, (2) Greece Olympia 1

Section V Class C1 semifinals

(2) Geneseo 1, (6) Addison 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now