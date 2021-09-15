Elmira girls soccer shuts out Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team earned a shutout victory at home on a rainy Wednesday evening.

The Express defeated Horseheads 4-0. Mia Capilli scored on a header off of a free kick by Tierney Krawczyk to give Elmira a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Express struck again late in the first half as Emily Klotz put Elmira up 2-0 heading into halftime on a goal assisted by Emily Hanrahan.

The Express presented Elmira head coach Zach Sarno a game ball before the game after he reached 150 career wins with the program earlier this week.

Elmira takes on Liverpool at the Oneonta Girls Soccer Invitational on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. Horseheads hosts Ithaca on Monday at 7:30 p.m.