Elmira girls win first-ever STAC title

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express girls basketball team has a new championship to add to their already impressive trophy case.

Elmira defeated Oneonta 74-44 to win their first-ever STAC Championship. The Express led 30-21 at halftime. Elmira made multiple 3-pointers in the third quarter and were able to pull away against Oneonta and led 55-27 after three quarters of play. ” The girls played tremendously out of the gate and then I think the third quarter really set the tone for what we wanted to do in the second half and it really opened the door,” said Elmira head coach Jake Dailey. Kiara Fisher had 19 points, 8 assists , 5 rebounds, and 5 steals for the Express. Jalea Abrams added 14 points and Zaria DeMember-Shazer had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Express.

Top-seeded Elmira (19-1) will try to win their fourth straight Section IV Class AA title when they host second-seeded Horseheads (15-5) on March 6th at 6:00 p.m.