AKRON, O.H. (WETM) – Elmira grad Ben Cardamone put on a big performance for the University at Buffalo men’s track and field team on Friday.

Cardamone won the mile run for the Bulls at the Akron Tri-Meet in Akron, Ohio. Ben took first place with a time 4:13.32. The Buffalo graduate student set a new personal-record by seven seconds with the winning time.

Cardamone moved into seventh all-time in the mile at The University at Buffalo with the win.