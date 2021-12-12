Elmira grad Cardinale finishes in second place at Nassau Open for EC wrestling

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Mason Cardinale put on a big performance at a tournament for the Elmira College men’s wrestling team on Sunday.

The Elmira College freshman finished in second place for the Soaring Eagles at 125 pounds at the Nassau Open in Garden City, New York. The Elmira grad finished the tournament with a record of 3-1. Cardinale defeated Jose Oquendo of Springfield Tec 8-5 then won by pinfall against Springfield Tec’s Matthew Ginz at 4:29. The Elmira grad then defeated Jacob Brown 5-3 before falling in the finals to Benny Herrera 7-3.

Elmira College returns to the mat on January 15th as they travel to Ithaca College for the Empire Conference Championships.

