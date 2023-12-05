CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Amarionah Dixon is heating up once again for Tompkins Cortland CC basketball.

(Photo Courtesy: Tompkins Cortland CC Panthers Athletics)

Elmira grad Amarionah Dixon is picking up where she left off on the court. The sophomore hybrid player at Tompkins Cortland CC posted her 4th double-double in 6 games, on Tuesday. The standout scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a dominant 68-27 win over Finger Lakes Community College. Over the past month, Dixon has lit up the scoreboard for the Panthers. On November 9th, the Elmira grad recorded her 1st double-double of the season with 18 points and 21 rebounds against Onondaga CC. One week later, the Elmira native scored 17 points and 19 rebounds in a big win over Corning Community College. This past Sunday, Dixon snatched 21 rebounds for the 2nd time, completing the double-double with 19 points against Jefferson CC.

Dixon is no stranger to recording double-doubles for the Panthers. In her freshman season, she averaged a 16.7 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. In addition, the Express grad recorded 13 double-doubles for TC3 last year. This season, Dixon is on pace to best her freshman season, averaging 14.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. Dixon will look for her 3rd-straight double-double, as the Panthers host North Country Community College on Saturday at 3 p.m.