ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Emily Hanrahan closed out her freshman season of college soccer with a major accolade.

(Photo Courtesy: sjuhawks.com)

Elmira grad Emily Hanrahan has been named to the Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Soccer All-Rookie Team, concluding her freshman campaign at Saint Joseph’s University. The standout forward led the Hawks in goals (3), game-winning goals (2), shot percentage (tied at 0.250%), and shots on goal percentage (tied at 0.667). Hanrahan was also 2nd on the team in points.

The former Express standout’s first season at the NCAA Division I level, wrapped up with SJU’s 13th appearance in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.