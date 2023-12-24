ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Take a special look at Zaria Shazer and Kiara Fisher’s return to the area with Marist women’s hoops.

Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer played in front of a local crowd at Cornell’s Newman Arena on Thursday. The pair of Marist College seniors delivered solid performances in a 74-61 loss to Cornell. Fisher and Shazer combined to 14 points in a back and forth contest, leaving Twin Tiers fans with plenty to cheer about. 18 Sports has a special look at the big return for the 2 local basketball standouts.

