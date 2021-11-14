Elmira grads lead Marist in scoring in win against Vermont

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira grads led the Marist women’s basketball team in scoring on Sunday in their win at home against Vermont.

(Photos courtesy: @MaristWBB)

Sophomore Kiara Fisher scored a game-high 17 points for the Red Foxes and added eight assists and five rebounds in their 67-50 win over the Catamounts. Sophomore Zaria DeMember-Shazer had her third double-double in three games this season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Fisher leads the team in scoring thru three games averaging 17.7 points a game and leads the Red Foxes in assists with 12 and in steals with six. DeMember-Shazer is second on the team in scoring averaging 12.7 points a game and has a team-high 36 rebounds.

Marist (2-1) is on the road against Arizona on Friday at 8:30 p.m.