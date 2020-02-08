Elmira, Horseheads boys fall at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira and Horseheads boys basketball teams both lost at home on Saturday as they both were attempting to clinch a spot in sectionals.

The Elmira boys lost at home to Ithaca 67-56. Devin Dennard led the Express in scoring with 16 points. The defending Section IV Class AA champs would have clinched a spot in sectionals with a win. Keif Timmins scored a game-high 23 points for the Little Red. Elmira wraps up their regular season on the road against Binghamton on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

The Horseheads boys lost at home to Binghamton 94-62. The Blue Raiders would also have clinched a spot in the Section IV Class AA tournament with a win. Horseheads is on the road against Corning on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

