Elmira & Horseheads volleyball pick up wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira and Horseheads both picked up wins on the High School volleyball court on Tuesday.

Elmira outlasted Thomas A. Edison in five sets 3-2 at home on Senior Night. The Express won 23-25, 25-19, 25-10, 17-25 and 25-21. Caroline Barr had 11 kills, 2 blocks, and 4 aces for Elmira. Alivia Kelley added 6 kills and 4 aces for the Express. Hannah Smith had 5 kills and 5 aces for the Spartans. Maren Lutz had 10 assists, 4 blocks, and 15 digs for Edison.

Horseheads defeated Waverly on the road in straight sets 3-0. Taylor Malone delivered 9 kills for the Blue Raiders. Nia Lewis had 17 assists and Lydia Schooley added 9 aces and 9 assists for Horseheads.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Volleyball

Corning 3, Trumansburg 0

Haverling 3, Campbell-Savona 0

Boys soccer

Elmira Notre Dame 2, Waverly 1

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 7, Newark Valley 0

Football

Haverling 36, Waterloo 26