Elmira Junior Enforcers add two more forwards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have added two more forwards to their roster with the start of training camp right around the corner.

Elmira has signed forwards Lance Hamilton and Mason Fay. Hamilton is from Honolulu, Hawaii and has played in Colorado the past two seasons. Fay is a native of South Burlington, Vermont and is entering his fourth season of junior hockey. Fay will return to the Southern Tier after a successful injury-shortened season for the Binghamton Jr. Senators in 2018-2019.

The Junior Enforcers roster will be made up of players ages 20 and under from all over North America and the world. Training camp will begin in early September with their inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division beginning in late September.