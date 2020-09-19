Elmira Junior Enforcers release schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers have released their schedule for their upcoming inaugural season in the USPHL Premier Division.

The Junior Enforcers begin their season with a four-game showcase event in Bridgewater, New Jersey beginning on Friday, October 9th.

Opening weekend for the Junior Enforcers at First Arena is on November 6th and 7th against the Pittsburgh Vengeance.

The Junior Enforcers will have 14 home games, 14 road games, and 16 neutral site games at heavily scouted showcase event weekends.

Spectator limits and capacity will be determined based on New York and Chemung County guidelines.

A link to the entire schedule is below:

https://www.usphl.com/view#/schedule/1046/77/all-months/homeaway?specialteams=false&league=10&gametype=-1