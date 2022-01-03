Elmira Junior Enforcers returning to First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers are returning to First Arena.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers and Mammoth Sports & Entertainment have announced that the team will be returning to First Arena for its eight remaining USPHL home games this season. The team had been playing their home games this season at Elmira College’s Murray Athletic Center. The Junior Enforcers played their home games at First Arena last season but were forced to find a new home after First Arena went dark in July. Elmira went 4-0 at First Arena last season and swept the first two rounds of the playoffs on home ice en route to a trip to Nationals in their inaugural season.

Elmira will host a two-game series against the Jersey Whalers this weekend at First Arena. The first game is set for 7:35 p.m. on Saturday followed by a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday. Tickets are now on sale for this weekend’s two games at JREnforcers.com. 

