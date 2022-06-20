ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -The Soaring Eagles with have some local talent when they return to the ice this fall.

(Photo courtesy: @ElmiraWHKY)

Elmira native Mandy McCarrick is the latest edition to the Elmira College women’s ice hockey Class of 2026. The defenseman returns home after playing for Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania where she was a three-sport varsity letter winner.

McCarrick joins a Soaring Eagles team that made it to the NCAA Final Four last season, won an NEHC championship, and finished the season with a record of 25-4-1.