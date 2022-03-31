ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native bare knuckle fighter Matt Phillips earned the fifth spot in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship lightweight division rankings.

Phillips burst on to the scene in bare knuckle fighting following a successful MMA and kickboxing career. The twenty-four year-old fighter began his career in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with two successful bouts at the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort. Phillip’s first fight ended with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in his debut in 2021.

The Elmira native followed up the success of his first fight with a unanimous decision win over Manuel Moreira on March 12th. Referred to as “Baby Face” in the octagon, Phillips has now broken into the top five rankings in the BKFC lightweight division, which brings him one step closer to a shot at the title.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Lightweight rankings

(C) Luis Palomino (6-0)

1. Chad Mendes (1-0)

2. Adam Pellerano (3-1)

3. Martin Brown (2-1)

4. Bobby Taylor (2-1)

5. Matt Phillips (2-0)

