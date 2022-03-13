Elmira native Matt Phillips moves to 2-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips was once again victorious in the BKFC on Saturday.

Phillips defeated Manny Moreira by unanimous decision at lightweight at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca. All three cards had it 50-44 in favor of Phillips, who moves to 2-0 in the BKFC .

In his first fight, Phillips debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in the first round in Salamanca. Phillips’ win earned knockout of the night and amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Instagram page.

For more on Phillips check out the latest edition of Twin Tiers Overtime on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports

NBA Stats

More Sports

 

Trending Now