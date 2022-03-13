Elmira native Matt Phillips moves to 2-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips was once again victorious in the BKFC on Saturday.

Phillips defeated Manny Moreira by unanimous decision at lightweight at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca. All three cards had it 50-44 in favor of Phillips, who moves to 2-0 in the BKFC .

In his first fight, Phillips debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in the first round in Salamanca. Phillips’ win earned knockout of the night and amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Instagram page.

