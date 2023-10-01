BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – One Elmira native returned home for a special book signing.

Elmira native and Buffalo Bills historian Greg Tranter returned to the Twin Tiers for a special book signing, on Saturday. Tranter signed copies of his new co-authored book The Buffalo Bills An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team at the Barnes & Nobles in Big Flats. The Elmira Notre Dame grad co-authored the book with fellow Elmira native and Buffalo sports media legend Budd Bailey. Bailey was unable to attend the event due to a prior engagement, but for Tranter, being back in the Twin Tiers was special.

“It’s exciting to be actually back in Elmira, said Tranter. I haven’t been back in about 5 years. Just to come back to your hometown and see people from here and see the old neighborhoods brings back a lot of memories.”

As a long-time Bills fan, collector, and historian, Tranter was thrilled for members of the local community to read the book and exchange stories about their passion for the team.

“They get to read the book and that brings fresh memories back to them about times they had at the stadium or watching on TV, said Tranter. One of my friends even said, ‘I used to watch them in black and white and now I see them in color in the book.'”

The Elmira native brings years of knowledge to the book, as he once owned the world’s largest collection of Buffalo Bills memorabilia. The Bills diehard, since 1965 donated the collection of over 110,000 items to the Buffalo History Museum in 2020.

Tranter now lives in Massachusetts, but always has a strong passion and love for the Buffalo Bills.

The book is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble online and can be found here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/buffalo-bills-budd-bailey-and-greg-tranter/1143653236