Elmira Notre Dame baseball tops Whitney Point to move to 5-1

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame baseball team moved to 5-1 this season with a win at home on Monday.

The Crusaders defeated Whitney Point 9-3. Owen Stewart went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI’s and Jahmeire Keyser went 2-for-2, scored 2 runs, and had 3 RBI’s for Notre Dame. Malaki Owens struck out eight and picked up the win for the Crusaders.

Check out the highlights and more High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Waverly 7, Dryden 4

Sayre 9, Towanda 1

Softball

Elmira 12, Thomas A. Edison 4

Elmira Notre Dame 15, Newark Valley 0

Waverly 22, Watkins Glen 3

Spencer-Van Etten 3, Tioga 1



Girls lacrosse

Corning 16, Owego 1

