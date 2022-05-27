BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders battled back but lost in extra innings in the sectional finals on Friday.

The top-seeded Elmira Notre Dame baseball team lost to second-seeded Lansing in eight innings 7-4 in the Section IV Class C finals at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. The Crusaders trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning and rallied when they were down to their final out. Steven Gough hit an RBI triple for the Crusaders to cut the Lansing lead to 4-3. Logan Meisner then singled thru the right side to tie it at 4 and send the game to extra innings.

Carson Crandall was hit by a pitch in the top of the eight inning with the bases loaded for the Bobcats to bring in the go-ahead run. Lansing would add two more runs to take a 7-4 lead. Elmira Notre Dame head coach Brad Bellinger say the team has fought hard all season. “These kids just continue and continue to fight back and I knew that they were gonna because that’s the type of group that they are,” said Bellinger.

Owen Stewart finished his senior season for the Crusaders by striking out 12 and didn’t allow an earned run in 6.2 innings. The George Mason commit threw four no-hitters this season which is one shy of the New York State record.

Elmira Notre Dame finishes their season with a record of 17-5.