Elmira Notre Dame girls & Haverling boys advance to state soccer semifinals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local soccer teams are headed to the state semifinals.

The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team is headed to the Final Four of the state tournament. The Crusaders edged Sauquoit Valley 1-0 in the Class C state quarterfinals. The fourth-ranked Crusaders will take on AuSable Valley on Saturday at Homer at 12:30 p.m.

The Haverling boys soccer team punched their ticket to the state semifinals with a 3-1 win against East Aurora in the Class B state quarterfinals. DJ Smith, Keefer Calkins, and Brady Dickson each scored a goal for the Rams. AJ Brotz had 7 saves in goal for Haverling.

Haverling is now 21-0 this season and ranked #2 in the state in Class B. The Rams will play Beekmantown in the state semifinals on Saturday at 11:30am in Middletown.

High School scores from Saturday are listed below.

Football

Section IV Class AA semifinals

(2) Elmira 44, (3) Ithaca 30

Section IV Class D semifinals

(1) Tioga 56, (4) Delhi 12

District IV Class AA quarterfinals

(4) South Williamsport 36, (5) Wellsboro 7

(3) Troy 20, (6) Sayre 6

Boys soccer

Class AA state quarterfinals

Mamaroneck 4, Corning 0

Class B state quarterfinals

Haverling 3, East Aurora 1

Girls soccer

Class C state quarterfinals

Elmira Notre Dame 1, Sauquoit Valley 0

Volleyball

Section IV Class AA finals

(1) Horseheads 3, (3) Ithaca 0

Section IV Class D finals

(1) Candor 3, (2) Tioga 2