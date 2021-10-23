Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer advances in sectionals in shootout

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The top-seeded Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team survived a scare in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals at home on Saturday.

The Crusaders tied eighth-seeded Union Springs/Port Byron 1-1. The Wolves took the lead in the first half on a goal scored by Isabella Martinez and led 1-0 at halftime. Rachael Simpson scored on a penalty kick for Notre Dame with less than twenty minutes left in the second half to tie the game at 1. The game was still tied at 1 after overtime and the eighth-ranked Crusaders won a shootout 3-1 to advance to the sectional semifinals.

Elmira Notre Dame will host a Section IV Class C semifinal game on Wednesday.