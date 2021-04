SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team picked up a win over a rival at home on senior night on Monday.

The Crusaders defeated Waverly 2-1. Senior Ellie Mustico scored a goal for the Crusaders less than a minute into the game and Elmira Notre Dame led 1-0 at halftime.

Waverly won the first contest between the two rivals at home last month 3-1.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.