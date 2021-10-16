Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer’s IAC title game postponed

williams banner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame girl’s soccer will have to wait a bit longer to play for an IAC title.

Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer’s IAC Large School Championship match up against Lansing was supposed to take place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College along with three other IAC games. Sources tell 18 Sports that the game will likely be played on Tuesday at a location which is yet to be determined.

The Crusaders are coming off of a 1-0 overtime win over rival Waverly, which sent them to the title game. In the spring, the Crusaders finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and made it to the IAC title game, but that game against Dryden was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, Dryden and Elmira Notre Dame were declared co-champions. This time around the Crusaders will know if they are IAC Champions or not.

