Elmira Notre Dame pitcher Owen Stewart signs with George Mason

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Notre Dame baseball standout made his college plans official on Friday.

Elmira Notre Dame senior pitcher Owen Stewart signed his National Letter of Intent with Division I George Mason University. The Crusaders captain has played varsity baseball since 8th grade and has 163 strikeouts in his High School career so far.

Owen says that pitching at the Division I level has always been his goal. ” It feels great. This is just the first step in my whole baseball career. “I feel like I obviously wanna go past college so it’s just another stepping stone and I am really excited to see what happens next,” said Stewart.

Stewart was named a 2020 IAC First Team All-Star last season. The Crusaders standout won three games last season and racked up 94 strikeouts with a 2.01 ERA.