Elmira Notre Dame softball defeats Tioga to win IAC Championship

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame softball team captured an IAC Championship at home on Saturday.

The Large School champion Crusaders (13-4) defeated Small School champs Tioga (11-4) 6-1 in the IAC Championship game. Notre Dame took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning on RBI doubles by Madison Gleason and Ava Mustico. Lawson Bigelow hit a solo home run to left-center in the fifth inning to put the Crusaders up 5-1. Tioga would load the bases with no outs in the sixth inning. Notre Dame sophomore Olivia Switzer would then strike out the side to end the top half of the inning. Switzer threw a five-hitter and had 10 strikeouts for the Crusaders.

Next up for both teams is the eight-team Section IV Class C tournament with seeds to be released soon.