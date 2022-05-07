ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame’s softball team has found their stride. The Crusaders earned their fifth straight win with a victory over Newark Valley.

The Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders earned a dominant 16-0 win over their IAC foe Newark Valley on Saturday. The Crusaders cruised to the win in just six innings behind great work on both sides of the ball, including Lawson Bigelow’s 8th home run of the season.

The ladies in navy and gold have earned a perfect 5-0 record since finishing their run in the Mary Testa Tournament with a win over Owego on April 30th.

The Crusaders will look for their sixth win in a row on Monday as they host Newfield. Once the regular season comes to a close, E-ND will look to repeat as champions of the IAC.