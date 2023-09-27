ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira River Sharks have announced that the team’s opening night has been rescheduled.

According to a post on the River Shark’s website, the home game that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at the First Arena has been postponed. The River Sharks will start the 2023-2024 hockey season in Binghamton. The first home game against the Binghamton Black Bears is now scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Chairman of the Chemung County IDA Mark Margeson told an 18 News reporter that the First Arena’s ice plant isn’t working, so the area is currently unable to make ice. According to Margeson, the ice plant has not been properly maintained over the course of the First Arena’s 23 years.

Margeson said that the River Sharks will be able to have multiple home games in a row after the ice plant is fixed.