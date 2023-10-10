ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The debut season for the Elmira River Sharks is set to kick off tonight in Watertown. They will play the Wolves again on Oct. 21 for this season’s home opener at First Arena.

Tickets are on sale now. If you go to the box office to buy tickets you’ll save money. They range between $15 and $23. If you buy from Ticketmaster, your tickets go up to between $17.65 and $27.35 thanks to fees. You can go to the First Arena’s website or to Ticketmaster’s website to buy tickets online. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and before games on weekends.

If you can’t make it to the games in person, there are ways to tune in online.

“One of the great things about this league is you can watch the games live for free on YouTube on our YouTube stream. You can get there by looking up Elmira River Sharks, or you can go to the federalhockey.com, and click Elmira River Sharks stream right in there,” said River Sharks Broadcaster Jon Kliment. “If you’re not able to watch the game and you still want to listen in, we run through mixlr.com. It’s an internet radio station that you can go right to from elmirariversharks.com, click play, and it will start playing for you right off our website.”

If you want to check out the Elmira River Sharks team and what they have upcoming, visit elmirariversharks.com. For more of what the First Arena has to offer, check out firstarena.net.