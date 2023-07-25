ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks have unveiled the schedule for their inaugural FPHL season.

In the first two weeks of July, the Elmira River Sharks officially became the newest franchise in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Following the Elmira Jackals of the UHL and ECHL, and the Elmira Enforcers and Mammoth of the FPHL, the River Sharks look to ring in a new era of hockey in the City, this October. On Tuesday, the team revealed it’s full schedule for the 2023-24 season. The River Sharks will begin their season on the road in Watertown, on Tuesday, October 10th. The team’s First Arena debut will take place Friday, October 13th, when the Binghamton Black Bears come to town.

Elmira will travel to Binghamton and Watertown for their 3rd and 4th games, then return home for a 5-game home stand from Saturday, October 21st through Saturday, November 11th. The River Sharks are slated for 28 home game at First Arena, this regular season. Season tickets are available now through the First Arena Box Office. A full look at the River Sharks 2023-24 schedule is below:

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira River Sharks Facebook)

The newest team in Elmira has already made strides to reach fans, trading for former Elmira Enforcer Cam Yarwood and hosting a first ever golf tournament on September 23rd, at Soaring Eagles.

More information on the Elmira River Sharks First Annual Golf Tournament can be found below (pictured) or on the Elmira River Sharks Facebook page.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira River Sharks Facebook)

18 Sports will have more on the inaugural season of the Elmira River Sharks on air and online all season long.