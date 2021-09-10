Elmira, Robbie Nichols reach deal to keep the Elmira Pioneers at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has reached a deal with Elmira Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols to keep the team at Dunn Field through the 2026 season.

The five year license agreement between Nichols and the city begins on Jan. 1, 2022, and runs through Dec. 31, 2026. The deal is pending approval of the Elmira City Council, which is scheduled to meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Under the pending deal, Nichols would pay the city $11,000 in 2022 and have payments increment by $2,000 every year until 2026 when the deal is $19,000 for the season.

“We’re pleased to be back,” Nichols told 18 News on Friday.

The deal also lays out an agreement for the club and the city to split gas and electric expenses with the club paying 10 percent of the bill in 2022 with increments of another 10 percent each year until 2026 when they would pay 50 percent of the bill.

Elmira Babe Ruth League would also be allowed to play at Dunn Field and all concessions would be handled by the club. The team would handle all costs and expenses for maintaining the field, dugouts, and locker rooms.

The Pioneers have played at Dunn Field since 1888 and are currently a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

There remains no deal between Nichols and the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency to keep the Elmira Enforcers hockey team at First Arena amid structural and other safety concerns with the building. 18 News has requested documents regarding First Arena from the IDA and have yet to receive them.

Nichols told 18 News on Friday that he has yet to hear from the IDA or their attornies regarding a deal to bring hockey back.