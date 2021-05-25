Elmira softball & baseball fall to M-E

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira softball and baseball teams both fell at home to Maine-Endwell on Tuesday.
Elmira softball lost to the Spartans 2-0. The game was still scoreless in the seventh inning when Angela Thomas delivered a two-run single to right to put M-E in front 2-0.
Elmira baseball lost to Maine-Endwell 12-5. The Spartans’ roster includes several members of the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series championship team. Connor Rush went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and had three RBI’s for the Spartans. Matt Coon went 2-for-3, hit a home run, and scored two runs for the Express.
Check out the highlights and more High School scores are listed below.
Baseball
Union-Endicott 8, Horseheads 6
Softball
Horseheads 14, Union-Endicott 2
Thomas A. Edison 16, Newark Valley 1
Lansing 8, Waverly 5
Vestal 5, Elmira Notre Dame 2
Boys lacrosse
Horseheads 17, Elmira 3
Corning 20, Elmira Notre Dame 2