Elmira softball & baseball fall to M-E

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira softball and baseball teams both fell at home to Maine-Endwell on Tuesday.

Elmira softball lost to the Spartans 2-0. The game was still scoreless in the seventh inning when Angela Thomas delivered a two-run single to right to put M-E in front 2-0.

Elmira baseball lost to Maine-Endwell 12-5. The Spartans’ roster includes several members of the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series championship team. Connor Rush went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and had three RBI’s for the Spartans. Matt Coon went 2-for-3, hit a home run, and scored two runs for the Express.

Check out the highlights and more High School scores are listed below.

Baseball

Union-Endicott 8, Horseheads 6

Softball

Horseheads 14, Union-Endicott 2

Thomas A. Edison 16, Newark Valley 1

Lansing 8, Waverly 5

Vestal 5, Elmira Notre Dame 2

Boys lacrosse

Horseheads 17, Elmira 3

Corning 20, Elmira Notre Dame 2