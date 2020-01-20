Elmira sweeps series against first-place Danbury

DANBURY, C.T. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers had a big weekend on the road.

The Enforcers swept a two-game series over the weekend on the road against first-place Danbury. The Enforcers defeated the Hat Tricks 5-2 on Friday. Brandon Tucker had a hat trick and an assist for the Enforcers and Ahmed Mahfouz scored two goals and had three assists for Elmira. Elmira defeated Danbury 3-2 on Saturday. Dale Deon scored the game-winning goal for the Enforcers in the third period. Troy Passingham made 40 saves on Friday and 39 saves on Saturday for Elmira.

The Elmira Enforcers are on the road against Watertown on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.