Elmira teacher to run in personal marathon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira teacher Kyle Lambert continues to run and inspire during these challenging times.

Lambert, a STEM teacher at Finn Academy in Elmira, will run in a personal marathon on Saturday. The marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Wegmans in Elmira. Kyle will run 26.2 miles mostly on the Lackawanna Trail and return later to the starting point.

Lambert, along with seven more runners in the region, finished a 26-hour marathon last month in an effort to inspire and motivate the community. The event saw each runner complete one mile for every hour up to a total of 26-straight hours.

Lambert believes that although our lives may be altered for now, that doesn’t mean that you cannot accomplish something great.