ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira girl’s volleyball completes the season sweep of Horseheads, while the Blue Raiders pick up a win in boy’s soccer.

It was a historic and special night for Elmira girl’s volleyball. The Express donned pink jerseys to raise awareness for breast cancer research, on Tuesday night. Elmira battled rival Horseheads on the special night and beat the Blue Raiders 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-12). The win marks the first time since Southside and Elmira Free Academy combined, that the Express completed a season sweep of the Blue Raiders.

On the soccer field, the Horseheads boy’s team picked up a 3-0 win over Athens on Senior Night. Elsewhere in the Twin Tiers, Elmira earned a 7-1 win in Binghamton. On the girl’s side, newly ranked Watkins Glen shutout Tioga on the road 9-0. Watkins Glen standout Skye Honrath scored her 4th hat trick in 4 games. Honrath’s teammate Ava Kelly added 2 goals on the night. With the win, the 8th ranked Lake Hawks improve to 12-0.

A full look at the local high school soccer and volleyball scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Girl’s Volleyball:

Elmira 3 – Horseheads 0

Edison 3 – Watkins Glen 1

Corning 3 – Ithaca 1

Windsor 3 – Waverly 0

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

#8 Watkins Glen 9 – Tioga 0

Odessa-Montour 1 – Newfield 1 – Final/2OT

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Horseheads 3 – Athens 0

Elmira 7 – Binghamton 1

Chenango Forks 8 – Waverly 0

Section V Boy’s Soccer:

#20 Hornell 4 – Haverling 1

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer:

Union College 5 – Elmira College 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school and college sports in the Twin Tiers.