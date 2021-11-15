Elmira’s Evan Garvin earns 18 Sports Athlete of the Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big game in the postseason for the Elmira Express football team.

Elmira quarterback Evan Garvin is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The sophomore had three total touchdowns in a 44-30 win for the Express at home against Ithaca in the Section IV Class AA semifinals. Garvin found the endzone twice on the ground and once threw the air on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Middaugh.

