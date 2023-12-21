ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grads and Marist basketball seniors Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer played in front of home fans at Cornell’s Newman Arena.

Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer led Marist women’s basketball in a special game just under an hour drive from their hometown, against Cornell on Thursday. The pair of Marist seniors played a road game with the Red Foxes at Cornell’s Newman Arena, in front of plenty of hometown fans. Basketball fans and teams from the Twin Tiers filled the seats to watch Fisher and Shazer play in their return close to home. Among those in attendance was the former team of the Marist seniors, the Elmira Express.

On the court, Cornell’s Kaya Ingram scored a game-high 20 points, leading the Big Red to a 74-61 win. Despite Cornell’s victory, Fisher and Shazer each turned in highlight plays and solid performances on the score sheet. Kiara Fisher finished the day with 10 points, 8 assists, and 2 steals, while Zaria Shazer netted 4 points, to go with 3 rebounds, an assist, block, and steal. Marist’s Catie Cunningham led the Red Foxes in scoring with 18 points.

Fisher, Shazer and the Red Foxes will return to the court on January 6th, to begin conference play in a road matchup with Iona. On January 20th and February 8th, Marist will battle Fairfield and Section IV alumni Kaety L’Amoreaux from Maine-Endwell. On February 1st and March 9th, Fisher and Shazer will lead their team against Quinnipiac and Horseheads grad Jill Casey.