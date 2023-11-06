DALLAS, T.X. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher has taken another major step in his NHL career with the Boston Bruins.

(Photo Courtesy: Boston Bruins Facebook)

Elmira native Johnny Beecher scored his first career NHL goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars, on Monday night. The Boston Bruins rookie’s first NHL goal zipped past Stars’ goaltender Jake Oettinger at the 9:40 mark of the 1st period, ringing off the cross bar, and opening the scoring for the game. The 22-year old’s goal was assisted by teammate Hampus Lindholm, and accounts for Beecher’s 2nd point of the season.

Following the 1st period, the NESN broadcast spoke with Beecher about the career milestone.

“That might have been one of the better goals I’ve ever scored, said Beecher. It’s so special to finally get the first one.”

In addition to the goal, Beecher recorded 3 shots, 3 face-off wins, and a hit, in just over 13 minutes of ice time.

Monday night’s game was not only a special one for Beecher, but his fellow rookie teammate. Bruins rookie Mason Lohrei netted his first career NHL goal, minutes after Beecher. The 2019 Bruins Draft Pick, continues to find success as a part of an impressive rookie class in Boston. The local native, along with Lohrei, and Matthew Poitras have helped the Bruins, on and away from the puck. All 3 players have now recorded at least 1 point and goal for Boston in just 12 games.

With the win, the Bruins are now 10-1-1 and lead the Eastern Conference. Beecher and the B’s will return home for a matchup with the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Beecher is a 2019 NHL first round selection (30th overall) by Boston, the Elmira native played the last two season in the AHL for the Providence Bruins after a solid run at The University of Michigan for the Wolverines.