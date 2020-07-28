Elmira’s Odum brothers make college baseball plans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express held a special college signing at the Hill Top Inn in Elmira on Monday.

Twin brothers Zack and Max Odum are headed to play college baseball at the Division III level as teammates. They both signed to play college baseball for Wells College on Monday. The two brothers were both three-sport athletes at Elmira and played soccer, basketball and baseball.

Zack and Max both excelled in the classroom at Elmira as Zack finished second in his class with Max finishing a close third.