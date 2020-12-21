Empire 8 sets tentative league schedule for 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College athletics received an early Christmas present on Monday from their conference.

The Empire 8 Conference released a tentative league-wide schedule on Monday for fall, winter, and spring sports, beginning on March 1, 2021. The schedule includes regular-season action and conference championships that will conclude by May 15th.

The proposed plan begins with men’s and women’s basketball starting on March 1st. Traditional fall sports, such as men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball, are scheduled to begin the second week of March. Spring sports, such as men’s and women’s lacrosse, will compete potentially as early as March 20th, while baseball and softball are scheduled to begin on April 1st. Men’s golf, which normally plays in the fall and spring, will compete in the E8 Championships over a three-day stretch from April 16-18.

A potential start date for Elmira College men’s and women’s ice hockey will be decided soon by the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC).