Empire 8 to announce decision on winter sports by October 1st

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College and Alfred University men’s and women’s basketball teams will know if they will have a season by October 1st.

The Empire 8 Conference has announced that they will make a decision regarding winter competition in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving by Thursday, October 1st.

Empire 8 regular-season competition for men’s and women’s basketball is currently scheduled to begin on January 5th, 2021.

The Empire 8 Conference has already postponed fall sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.