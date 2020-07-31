Empire 8 to announce decision on winter sports by October 1st

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College and Alfred University men’s and women’s basketball teams will know if they will have a season by October 1st.

The Empire 8 Conference has announced that they will make a decision regarding winter competition in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving by Thursday, October 1st.

Empire 8 regular-season competition for men’s and women’s basketball is currently scheduled to begin on January 5th, 2021.

The Empire 8 Conference has already postponed fall sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now