Enforcers bring back EC alum Mitch Atkins in trade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers have made a trade to bring back a familiar face to hockey fans in Chemung County.

The Enforcers have traded defenseman Cameron Yarwood to the Columbus River Dragons for forward Mitch Atkins, defenseman Taylor Cutting, and defenseman Yegor Kostiukov.

Atkins is an Elmira College alum and will be making his second stint with the Enforcers. Mitch tallied 50 points in his inaugural season with Elmira. Cutting, a 26 year old defenseman from Royersford, Pennsylvania spent last season with the Delaware Thunder before being acquired in the dispersal draft by Columbus. Kostiukov, a 23 year old defenseman from Tver, RUS, spent time with Watertown, Delaware and Columbus last season as well as a 16 game stint in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Yarwood spent two seasons with the Enforcers and played in 97 games for Elmira and had 23 goals and 52 assists in the regular season.

The Elmira Enforcers begin training camp on January 21st and their home opener is on February 4th.