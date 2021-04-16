Enforcers clinch spot in Ignite Cup Final & Friday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers may have lost at home on Friday night but they picked up a much needed point.

The Enforcers lost to the Carolina Thunderbirds in overtime 7-6 in game one of a three-game series at First Arena this weekend that wraps up the regular season. Tommy Tsicos scored the game-winner in overtime for Carolina. Ryan Marker scored a goal and had three assists for Elmira. Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

By getting a point Elmira clinches a spot in the Ignite Cup Final and will play the Columbus River Dragons in a best-of-five series after this weekend.

Check out the highlights and scoreboard from Friday night.

High School football

Elmira 36, Windsor 16
Seneca Indians 28, Dryden 24
Lansing 46, Elmira Notre Dame 14 – 8-man

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Thomas A. Edison 0

FPHL

Carolina 7, Elmira 6 – final/ot

