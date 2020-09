ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers have delayed the start of their third pro placement camp ahead of their 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic.

Pro placement camp was scheduled for September 18-20, but has been postponed until October 16-18. All camp members who have enrolled are already registered for the new dates.

The Enforcers and new coach Ray Tremblay will be selecting at least three members from pro placement camp to go to Elmira’s main camp and fight for a spot on the roster.