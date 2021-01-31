Enforcers end preseason with shootout loss

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers lost to the Watertown Wolves 5-4 in a shootout at First Arena on Sunday in their final preseason game.

Watertown took a 4-2 lead in the third period on a goal scored by Tanner Hildebrandt. Evgenii Demin scored for the Enforcers to cut the lead to 4-3 and a goal by Stepan Timofeyev with just over three minutes to go in regulation tied the game at 4.

The game would go to a shootout and in the seventh round of the shootout Josh Koepplinger scored the game-winning goal for the Wolves.

The Elmira Enforcers begin their regular season at Watertown on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. The Enforcers will host the Wolves in their home opener on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and the game will air on WETM-2. The Enforcers await permission from the local health department to allow fans in the stands.

As of now, Elmira and Watertown are the only teams in the FPHL playing games until further notice due to the virus.