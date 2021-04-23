Enforcers fall to River Dragons in game 1 of Ignite Cup Finals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will try to even up the Ignite Cup Finals on Saturday after losing game one on Friday.

The Enforcers lost to the Columbus River Dragons 4-2 in game one at First Arena. Elmira College alum Carter Shinkaruk scored less than three minutes into the game to give Elmira an early 1-0 lead. Columbus would answer back with two straight goals in less than three minutes. Tyler Gjurich scored a goal for the Enforcers just over ten minutes into the game to tie the game at 2. Josh Pietrantonio put the River Dragons in front for good 3-2 later in the first period.

Game two of the best-of-five series is Saturday night at First Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Check out the highlights and High School football scores from Friday are listed below.

High School football

Horseheads 47, Waverly 6
Tioga 36, Seneca Indians 20

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now