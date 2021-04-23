Enforcers fall to River Dragons in game 1 of Ignite Cup Finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will try to even up the Ignite Cup Finals on Saturday after losing game one on Friday.

The Enforcers lost to the Columbus River Dragons 4-2 in game one at First Arena. Elmira College alum Carter Shinkaruk scored less than three minutes into the game to give Elmira an early 1-0 lead. Columbus would answer back with two straight goals in less than three minutes. Tyler Gjurich scored a goal for the Enforcers just over ten minutes into the game to tie the game at 2. Josh Pietrantonio put the River Dragons in front for good 3-2 later in the first period.

Game two of the best-of-five series is Saturday night at First Arena at 7:05 p.m.

