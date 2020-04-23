Enforcers head coach leaves for Watertown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will be looking for a new head coach.

In a live press event on Thursday, Elmira announced that head coach, Brent Clarke, will be leaving the team after two seasons as their leader. Clarke has accepted the head coaching job with rival, Watertown, for next year.

Elmira Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, announced that the team will be searching for a replacement for the next year. Already, Nichols has received several potential candidates for the position.

Also of major note, the Enforcers announced that fan favorite, Glen Patterson, will return as the team’s first signing for next year. Plus, goalie Joe Young has also signed with the Enforcers. More later tonight on 18 Sports.

Elmira ended the season in first place in their division before the year came to a closing halt due to the coronavirus. This past year followed up a second-place finished up a second-place finish in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) in 2019.