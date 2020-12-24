Enforcers hold clothing and food giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers continue to give back to the community.

The Enforcers and local sponsors held a clothing and food giveaway at First Arena in Elmira for the third straight year on Christmas Eve. Stations were set up throughout the arena where a couple hundred people in need were able to pick up winter clothing and a hot meal. Winter coats, hats, gloves, socks, and Enforcers merchandise where some of the items handed out.

It’s been a tough year for the local economy due to the pandemic but Elmira Enforcers Owner Robbie Nichols says it’s important now more than ever to give back. ” It’s been a tough ten months for our baseball team and hockey team but with the pandemic we wanted to do this no matter what,” said Nichols.

The start of the FPHL season has been pushed back to no earlier than January 15th. Enforcers player and head coach Ahmed Mahfouz hopes the team can entertain their fans soon. ” We hope New York state passes some fans being able to be in the arena and we can get back to what we do and what we love, “said the FPHL’s all-time leading scorer.